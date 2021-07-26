LSB Industries (LXU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.67%. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LXU stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $246.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.44. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other LSB Industries news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LSB Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 115.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of LSB Industries worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.