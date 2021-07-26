Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $0.17

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $379,719.31 and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00845831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00084588 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

