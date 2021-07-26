Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.