Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.
Luther Burbank Company Profile
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.