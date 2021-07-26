Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.25. Luxfer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.300 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.79. 118,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,975. The company has a market capitalization of $566.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

