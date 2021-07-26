Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $17.78 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

