Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $15.50 at Citigroup

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

