Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on August 13th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

