Man Group plc Has $3.95 Million Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEM. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 624,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $26.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.30. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

