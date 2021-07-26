Man Group plc Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,676 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $14,392,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $4,291,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $2,587,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 194,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $4,199,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.