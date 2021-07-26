Man Group plc Sells 18,521 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3,200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT opened at $80.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

