Man Group plc Sells 7,628 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after acquiring an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $207.35 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

