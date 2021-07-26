ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $9,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN opened at $112.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.73. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.