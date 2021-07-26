ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $112.51 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

