MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.20. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

