Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.65.

NYSE:MMC opened at $147.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $147.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

