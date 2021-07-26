Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

MARS stock opened at GBX 81.70 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.81. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £539.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

