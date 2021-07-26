Marta R. Stewart Buys 85 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart bought 85 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.87 per share, with a total value of $10,528.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SPG traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $127.08. 81,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

