Marta R. Stewart Buys 85 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Marta R. Stewart bought 85 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.87 per share, with a total value of $10,528.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SPG traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $127.08. 81,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
