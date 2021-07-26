Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $284.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.80.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masimo by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Masimo by 18.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.95. 4,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.58. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

