Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $213,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Brady by 78.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brady by 1,986.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Brady by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brady by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brady by 14.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $54.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

