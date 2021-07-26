Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $73,236,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

