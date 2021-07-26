Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,927,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,432. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Medallia by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallia by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Medallia by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

