Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.31-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.310-$4.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.43. The stock had a trading volume of 182,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.84. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $2,309,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

