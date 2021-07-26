Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 141,600 Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter valued at $49,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of PPGHU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

