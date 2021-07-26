Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 48,126 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,126 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,908 shares of company stock worth $5,948,505 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

NYSE USB opened at $55.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

