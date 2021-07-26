Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.