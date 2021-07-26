Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Mercury General makes up about 1.9% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Mercury General worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2,027.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,926 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCY traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,456. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.