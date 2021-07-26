Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Up to $67.21

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.21, but opened at $69.62. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $576.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,122 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $10,559,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
