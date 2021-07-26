MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MGE Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

