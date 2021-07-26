Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.59 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $10.59 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.60. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

