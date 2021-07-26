Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Truvestments Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $289.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

