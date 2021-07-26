MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.45 Million

Brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post sales of $46.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.60 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $191.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.40 million to $195.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.55 million, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $180.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth $524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

MOFG opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $453.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

