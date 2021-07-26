Millennium Management LLC Has $20.18 Million Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.69% of TreeHouse Foods worth $20,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $45.61 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

