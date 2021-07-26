Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,003 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $21,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after acquiring an additional 355,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

