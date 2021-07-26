Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 354.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 584,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $73,105,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,523,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after buying an additional 715,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,049,000 after purchasing an additional 488,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MIC opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

