Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,497,547 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,497,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $22,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

