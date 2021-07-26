Millennium Management LLC Sells 54,518 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $23,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 47.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after buying an additional 2,115,284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 20.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after buying an additional 603,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Cannae by 31.0% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after buying an additional 354,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNNE. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.