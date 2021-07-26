Millennium Management LLC Takes $24.87 Million Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,486,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,866,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $18,521,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $17,999,000.

Shares of ACQRU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

