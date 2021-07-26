Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Mirrabooka Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

About Mirrabooka Investments

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mirrabooka Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirrabooka Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.