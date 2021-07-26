Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Achieves Market Cap of $22.15 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $19.70 or 0.00051243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $6,264.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00118028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00133005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.29 or 1.00027419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00828708 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

