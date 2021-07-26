Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $5.91. Missfresh shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 7,936 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MF shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

