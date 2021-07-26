Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Trading 3.4% Higher

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.04. 2,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 637,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $858.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

