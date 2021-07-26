Mizuho Raises EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.03.

ENLC stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after buying an additional 2,043,815 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

