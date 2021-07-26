MKM Partners Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $150.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.65.

MMC opened at $147.41 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

