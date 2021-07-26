Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 106,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,689. Model N has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock worth $1,133,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 33.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,946 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 31.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 10.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 48.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

