Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

NYSE:MC opened at $58.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $60.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

