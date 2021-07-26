Monavale (MONA) Price Up 50.8% This Week

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $522.38 or 0.01346959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $21,557.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00356981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,385 coins and its circulating supply is 8,258 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

