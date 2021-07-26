MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,711 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,441,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,419,600 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWAV opened at $174.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $203.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.08.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

