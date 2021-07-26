MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $15,165,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $8,382,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $4,905,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $295.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $200.05 and a 12 month high of $295.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.24.

