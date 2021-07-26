MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $104.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

