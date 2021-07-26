MONECO Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

